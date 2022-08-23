Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Organization recognizes historic preservation with Orchid, Onion awards  (access required)

Organization recognizes historic preservation with Orchid, Onion awards  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher August 23, 2022 0

Preservation Idaho, a nonprofit organization now in its 50th year that helps preserve Idaho’s historic places, recently held its annual Orchids and Onions award ceremony to recognize significant achievements — and duds — in the area of historic preservation.  Held since 1977, the awards this year were presented in Twin Falls on July 30, and are ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo