Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay (access required)

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 23, 2022 0

A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found that steelhead, spring and summer chinook, sockeye and fall chinook that ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo