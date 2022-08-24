Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Health Care / Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Luke’s is moving into South Nampa (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Luke’s is moving into South Nampa (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 24, 2022 0

St. Luke’s Health System broke ground on Aug. 22 on a new community clinic near Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue in South Nampa. The South Nampa Community Clinic will be the first of its kind for St. Luke’s and will offer primary care services including pediatrics, family and internal medicine, as well as urgent care ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo