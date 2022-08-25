Idaho Department of Lands sells 10 Priest Lake lots for $24.6 million

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Idaho Capital Sun August 25, 2022 0

The Idaho Department of Lands has been selling state-owned lots at Priest Lake at auction since 2010. The property here that sold at auction in 2016. Photo courtesy of Idaho Department of Lands.

The Idaho Department of Lands announced on Aug. 16 that the state sold 10 endowment-owned lakefront lots on the shores of Priest Lake for almost $24.6 million during a public auction that allowed for remote bidding, according to a Department of Lands press release.

The price of the lots added up to $14 million over the appraised value. One parcel was purchased for $9.8 million, which is 779% over the appraised value, according to the press release. Three of the properties had one bid while the others were competitive, which resulted in a 134% overall increase above the appraised value of the seven competitive bidding lots.

In 2018, the Department of Lands sold 51 state-owned lakefront lots for $25.6 million, which was $625,500 over the appraised value, according to a 2018 Department of Lands press release.

The State Board of Land Commissioners approved a plan in 2010 to sell state-owned cottage sites at Priest Lake and Payette Lake through auctions through 2024 to invest in purchasing other lands in Idaho, including timberland and farmland, according to the release.

A total of 325 Priest Lake lots have been sold in addition to 154 lots at Payette Lake for a total of over $253.2 million in endowments since the approval of the plan.

The money from the sales will go into a Land Bank where it can be used to purchase new endowment land or could go into a permanent fund to continue earning returns for endowment beneficiaries.

