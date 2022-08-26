Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
29% of Idaho grads eligible of $20,000 student loan relief (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 26, 2022 0

The average Idaho college student leaves school with almost $25,000 in student loan debt according recent statistics from the 2019-2020 school year compiled by the California-based Institute for College Access and Success. According to the Aug. 24 announcement by President Joe Biden, most Pell Grant recipients are eligible for $20,000 for student loan forgiveness. In ...

