Biz ‘Bite:’ aha! started flights to Idaho Falls, then went under (access required)

August 26, 2022

Less than two weeks after starting air service on the Idaho Falls-to-Reno route, fledgling regional carrier aha! ceased services on Aug. 22. aha! was a Reno-based start-up airline which was really the repackaging of an older airline called ExpressJet. ExpressJet was based in the Atlanta area. The airline formed in 1986 by the consolidation of ...

