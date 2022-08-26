Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Marzocco joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 26, 2022 0

Courtney Marzocco joined The Mike Brown Group as a realtor. As an agent for more than two years in Boise, she serves clients from across the country to find their next home in Treasure Valley. She is credited with providing guidance for her clients to make informed real estate decisions, often including relocating to Idaho ...

