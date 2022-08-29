Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Law & Government / Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans and state’s workforce, advocates say (access required)

Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans and state’s workforce, advocates say (access required)

By: Idaho Capital Sun August 29, 2022 0

Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network held ...

About Idaho Capital Sun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo