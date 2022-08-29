Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hoelzel takes leadership position with ANFP (access required)

Hoelzel takes leadership position with ANFP (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 29, 2022 0

Idahoan Foods’ Corporate Executive Chef, Richard Hoelzel, was recently appointed director at large for the Association of Nutrition & Foodservice Professionals (ANFP). In this role, Hoelzel will promote the organization’s initiatives on nutritional care to industry stakeholders. Hoelzel, who previously held another board position with the organization, said one of his goals as director at large ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo