Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Labor mobile offices expand into libraries (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Labor mobile offices expand into libraries (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 30, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Department of Labor (DOL) and the Idaho Commission for Libraries announced the extension of DOL mobile office services or the expansion of existing DOL services on Aug. 29 at twenty-four local Idaho Libraries. Out of those, 22 offer full DOL walk-in services by DOL employees, including the full suite of ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo