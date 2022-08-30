Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Idaho special session aims for tax cut, education spending  (access required)

Idaho special session aims for tax cut, education spending  (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 30, 2022 0

Gov. Brad Little announced his calling for a special session of the Legislature last week aimed at using part of the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a record $500 million income tax rebate this year to help residents cope with increased food and gas prices due to inflation.  The Republican governor also proposed a ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo