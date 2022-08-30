Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Kappler named CEO of HOD (access required)

Kappler named CEO of HOD (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 30, 2022 0

House of Design LLC has named Jeff Kappler as CEO. Kappler began his career in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served two tours in Iraq, and held positions of company commander and operations officer. After his service in the he held numerous leadership positions within Danaher Corporation in manufacturing, sales marketing and M&A. He holds ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo