Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ TDS announces expansion in Idaho communities (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ TDS announces expansion in Idaho communities (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 31, 2022 0

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has announced it will expand its all-fiber, high-speed internet network for additional homes and businesses in more communities in the Boise and Twin Falls areas. These expansions include an all-fiber network in Caldwell that will serve about 12,000 addresses and networks in Hansen, Heyburn and Kimberly to serve more than 3,000 addresses. The ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo