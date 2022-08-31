Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press August 31, 2022 0

Idaho lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday at the Statehouse to consider using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a $500 million income tax rebate. Legislators will also consider spending money — a $410 million annual boost for K-12 schools and post-secondary education using sales taxes. The state's business leaders have complained that Idaho's ...

