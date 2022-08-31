Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
INL's Sabharwall named Asian American Engineer of the Year (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 31, 2022 0

Piyush Sabharwall, a senior staff nuclear researcher at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), has been named an Asian American Engineer of the Year for 2022. The award honors outstanding Asian American professionals in academia, public service and industry. Over more than 17 years, Sabharwall has achieved recognition for his expertise in the fields of heat transfer, ...

