Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Massive Idaho tax cut, education bill heads to House (access required)

Massive Idaho tax cut, education bill heads to House (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 1, 2022 0

A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus is moving at lightning speed through the Legislature and headed to the full House on Thursday. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously approved the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo