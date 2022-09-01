Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Micron to invest $15B in new Boise fab (access required)

Micron to invest $15B in new Boise fab (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 1, 2022 0

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU),  has announced plans to invest approximately $15 billion to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the United States in 20 years, according to the announcement, and it is intended to ensure domestic supply of leading-edge ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo