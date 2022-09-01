Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Robinson joins Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 1, 2022 0

Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors has hired Marlene Robinson as its new vice president of training and development. As a John Maxwell certified personal development coach and speaker, Robinson is credited with bringing her passion for mentoring and coaching into every aspect of her work. She is a certified corporate consultant and trainer, specializing in ...

