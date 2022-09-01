Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Zollinger joins Perkins Coie (access required)

Zollinger joins Perkins Coie (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 1, 2022 0

Zach Zollinger has joined Perkins Coie as counsel in the firm’s business litigation practice. Zollinger handles commercial litigation, business and fiduciary duty disputes, construction defect disputes, intra-corporate disputes, third-party contract disputes, membership reorganization and conflicts in the municipal and agricultural arenas. He has material experience in significant pieces of litigation in the agricultural industry. He ...

