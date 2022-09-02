Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Forster takes leadership position with GoWest Credit Union Association (access required)

Forster takes leadership position with GoWest Credit Union Association (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 2, 2022 0

GoWest Credit Union Association has announced the addition of Zach Forster as vice president of legislative affairs for Idaho’s credit unions. In this role, Forster will help to advance public policy, raise awareness and engage in collective action supporting credit unions and their members in the state. Forster is credited with having a wealth of ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo