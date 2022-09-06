Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Roundup Sept. 6 (access required)

Roundup Sept. 6 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 6, 2022 0

100 Chiro Keller PLLC leased 2,212 square feet of retail space in Linder Marketplace, 5956 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jay Jeffries of Carr Inc. represented the tenant. Achieve Therapy and Learning Services LLC leased 2,175 square feet of office space in the Sunnyside Business ...

