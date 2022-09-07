Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / 2 join CSHQA (access required)

2 join CSHQA (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 7, 2022 0

CSHQA has announced that Jaydn Benart and Hunter Holland have joined the firm. As drafters they will aid the engineering department with project design and construction documents for a variety of projects. Benart earned a certificate in AutoCAD from Ashworth College in 2022. Hunter will also assist the team as an IT help desk support ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo