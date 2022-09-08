Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff September 8, 2022 0

Regence BlueShield of Idaho has announced Adrean Cavener as its director of public affairs and government relations. In this key leadership role, Cavener will oversee all Idaho intergovernmental relations activities, including those with the executive branch, Legislature and Department of Insurance. Cavener joins Regence with more than 15 years of political and lobbying experience. Prior ...

