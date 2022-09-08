Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Catie Clark Catie Clark September 8, 2022 0

An Urban Land Institute (ULI) panel recommended remaking the Garden City neighborhood south of the Greenbelt through streetscape changes along with preserving existing affordable housing and the area's eclectic mixed retail, residential and industrial uses, and preserving the Greenbelt. Invited advisory panels held by ULI are quite popular with local governments and agencies around Treasure Valley. ...

