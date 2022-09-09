Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho Business Review announces 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law honorees

By: IBR Staff September 9, 2022 0

Idaho Business Review (IBR) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards. This annual recognition highlights professionals demonstrating outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas. 

When considering individuals qualifying for Excellence in Finance, a committee considers those in the banking, corporate, investment, education and professional sectors and, for those in the legal industry: associates, educators, in-house counsel, partners, sole practitioners, an unsung hero and an up-and-coming individual are named to the list. One honoree has also earned a lifetime achievement award. 

Twenty-three individuals as the 2022 Excellence in Finance finalists and 23 as the Leaders in Law awardees come from all over the state based on track record of success and helping to set high bar for their company and the state of Idaho. 

Idaho Business Review will again hold the Leaders in Law awards together with the Excellence in Finance awards during a co-branded event Nov. 17, which will allow the law and finance professionals the chance to network together at a reception. The awards reception will be held at Boise Centre East 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets are available now.  

All of the honorees will be profiled in special publications that will be distributed at the event on Nov. 17 and to all Idaho Business Review subscribers in the Nov. 25 edition of the Idaho Business Review.   

 

2022 EXCELLENCE IN FINANCE HONOREES 

Bill Allen, Allen Accounting Group 

Jared Cook, Zions Bank 

Michael Cooper, A Body & Mind Health Services 

Brian Damiani, Wealth Management Associates 

Jared Egginton, Boise State University 

Margaret Espinola, Zions Bank 

Molly Guenther, Buffington Mohr McNeal 

Debra Hackler, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce 

Lisa Hamilton, CapEd Credit Union 

Amber Johns, Westmark Credit Union 

Bruce Lowry, Ireland Bank 

Shuwun Ma, Ripple Wealth Management with MassMutual Idaho 

Olga Menchaca, Washington Trust Bank 

Tyler Moore, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation 

Joe Pattee, Guild Mortgage 

Jason Peery, Grow Rasmussen LLP 

Enrique Rivera, Bank of Idaho 

Brenda Robinson, Boise State University 

Noel Smith, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation 

Tim Sopalski, The Bank of Commerce 

Steve Speidel, Idaho First Bank 

Rebecca Watkins, KeyBank 

Maggie Williams, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage 

 

2022 LEADERS IN LAW HONOREES 

Associate 

Stacey Beaumont, Hawley Troxell 

Christopher McCurdy, Holland & Hart LLP 

Educator 

Brenda Bauges, University of Idaho College of Law 

Aliza Cover, University of Idaho College of Law 

In-House Counsel 

Scott Pugrud, Idaho Power 

Tayler Tibbitts, Empire Title, LLC 

Partner 

Brian Barsotti, Brian Barsotti Attorney at Law 

John C. Hughes, Hawley Troxell 

John McDevitt, Skinner Fawcett LLP

L. Victoria Meier, Eberle, Berlin, Kading, Turnbow & McKlveen, Chtd.

Caitlin O’Brien, Smith + Malek Attorneys 

Carsten Peterson, Hawley Troxell 

Louis V. Spiker, Johnson May 

Kim Stanger, Holland & Hart LLP 

Jeff Thomson, Elam & Burke, P.A. 

Sole Practitioner 

Shaila Buckley, Shaila Buckley Law 

Monica S Salazar, Salazar Law 

Unsung Hero 

Sally Finlayson, Elam & Burke, P.A. 

Leslie Hayes, Idaho Attorney General’s Office 

Up and Coming 

Michaela Adams, Bartlett and French, Associate Attorney 

Ellis Eifert, Eifert Law Firm, Owner/Attorney 

Tori Osler, Holland & Hart LLP, Associate 

Lifetime Achievement 

Nick Miller, Hawley Troxell 

 

 

