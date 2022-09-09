Idaho Business Review announces 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law honorees

Idaho Business Review (IBR) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards. This annual recognition highlights professionals demonstrating outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas.
When considering individuals qualifying for Excellence in Finance, a committee considers those in the banking, corporate, investment, education and professional sectors and, for those in the legal industry: associates, educators, in-house counsel, partners, sole practitioners, an unsung hero and an up-and-coming individual are named to the list. One honoree has also earned a lifetime achievement award.
Twenty-three individuals as the 2022 Excellence in Finance finalists and 23 as the Leaders in Law awardees come from all over the state based on track record of success and helping to set high bar for their company and the state of Idaho.
Idaho Business Review will again hold the Leaders in Law awards together with the Excellence in Finance awards during a co-branded event Nov. 17, which will allow the law and finance professionals the chance to network together at a reception. The awards reception will be held at Boise Centre East 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets are available now.
All of the honorees will be profiled in special publications that will be distributed at the event on Nov. 17 and to all Idaho Business Review subscribers in the Nov. 25 edition of the Idaho Business Review.
2022 EXCELLENCE IN FINANCE HONOREES
Bill Allen, Allen Accounting Group
Jared Cook, Zions Bank
Michael Cooper, A Body & Mind Health Services
Brian Damiani, Wealth Management Associates
Jared Egginton, Boise State University
Margaret Espinola, Zions Bank
Molly Guenther, Buffington Mohr McNeal
Debra Hackler, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce
Lisa Hamilton, CapEd Credit Union
Amber Johns, Westmark Credit Union
Bruce Lowry, Ireland Bank
Shuwun Ma, Ripple Wealth Management with MassMutual Idaho
Olga Menchaca, Washington Trust Bank
Tyler Moore, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation
Joe Pattee, Guild Mortgage
Jason Peery, Grow Rasmussen LLP
Enrique Rivera, Bank of Idaho
Brenda Robinson, Boise State University
Noel Smith, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Tim Sopalski, The Bank of Commerce
Steve Speidel, Idaho First Bank
Rebecca Watkins, KeyBank
Maggie Williams, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage
2022 LEADERS IN LAW HONOREES
Associate
Stacey Beaumont, Hawley Troxell
Christopher McCurdy, Holland & Hart LLP
Educator
Brenda Bauges, University of Idaho College of Law
Aliza Cover, University of Idaho College of Law
In-House Counsel
Scott Pugrud, Idaho Power
Tayler Tibbitts, Empire Title, LLC
Partner
Brian Barsotti, Brian Barsotti Attorney at Law
John C. Hughes, Hawley Troxell
John McDevitt, Skinner Fawcett LLP
L. Victoria Meier, Eberle, Berlin, Kading, Turnbow & McKlveen, Chtd.
Caitlin O’Brien, Smith + Malek Attorneys
Carsten Peterson, Hawley Troxell
Louis V. Spiker, Johnson May
Kim Stanger, Holland & Hart LLP
Jeff Thomson, Elam & Burke, P.A.
Sole Practitioner
Shaila Buckley, Shaila Buckley Law
Monica S Salazar, Salazar Law
Unsung Hero
Sally Finlayson, Elam & Burke, P.A.
Leslie Hayes, Idaho Attorney General’s Office
Up and Coming
Michaela Adams, Bartlett and French, Associate Attorney
Ellis Eifert, Eifert Law Firm, Owner/Attorney
Tori Osler, Holland & Hart LLP, Associate
Lifetime Achievement
Nick Miller, Hawley Troxell