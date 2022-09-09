Idaho Business Review announces 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law honorees

Idaho Business Review (IBR) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Excellence in Finance and Leaders in Law awards. This annual recognition highlights professionals demonstrating outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, community service and other areas.

When considering individuals qualifying for Excellence in Finance, a committee considers those in the banking, corporate, investment, education and professional sectors and, for those in the legal industry: associates, educators, in-house counsel, partners, sole practitioners, an unsung hero and an up-and-coming individual are named to the list. One honoree has also earned a lifetime achievement award.

Twenty-three individuals as the 2022 Excellence in Finance finalists and 23 as the Leaders in Law awardees come from all over the state based on track record of success and helping to set high bar for their company and the state of Idaho.

Idaho Business Review will again hold the Leaders in Law awards together with the Excellence in Finance awards during a co-branded event Nov. 17, which will allow the law and finance professionals the chance to network together at a reception. The awards reception will be held at Boise Centre East 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets are available now.

All of the honorees will be profiled in special publications that will be distributed at the event on Nov. 17 and to all Idaho Business Review subscribers in the Nov. 25 edition of the Idaho Business Review.

2022 EXCELLENCE IN FINANCE HONOREES

Bill Allen, Allen Accounting Group

Jared Cook, Zions Bank

Michael Cooper, A Body & Mind Health Services

Brian Damiani, Wealth Management Associates

Jared Egginton, Boise State University

Margaret Espinola, Zions Bank

Molly Guenther, Buffington Mohr McNeal

Debra Hackler, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Hamilton, CapEd Credit Union

Amber Johns, Westmark Credit Union

Bruce Lowry, Ireland Bank

Shuwun Ma, Ripple Wealth Management with MassMutual Idaho

Olga Menchaca, Washington Trust Bank

Tyler Moore, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Joe Pattee, Guild Mortgage

Jason Peery, Grow Rasmussen LLP

Enrique Rivera, Bank of Idaho

Brenda Robinson, Boise State University

Noel Smith, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Tim Sopalski, The Bank of Commerce

Steve Speidel, Idaho First Bank

Rebecca Watkins, KeyBank

Maggie Williams, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage

2022 LEADERS IN LAW HONOREES

Associate

Stacey Beaumont, Hawley Troxell

Christopher McCurdy, Holland & Hart LLP

Educator

Brenda Bauges, University of Idaho College of Law

Aliza Cover, University of Idaho College of Law

In-House Counsel

Scott Pugrud, Idaho Power

Tayler Tibbitts, Empire Title, LLC

Partner

Brian Barsotti, Brian Barsotti Attorney at Law

John C. Hughes, Hawley Troxell

John McDevitt, Skinner Fawcett LLP

L. Victoria Meier, Eberle, Berlin, Kading, Turnbow & McKlveen, Chtd.

Caitlin O’Brien, Smith + Malek Attorneys

Carsten Peterson, Hawley Troxell

Louis V. Spiker, Johnson May

Kim Stanger, Holland & Hart LLP

Jeff Thomson, Elam & Burke, P.A.

Sole Practitioner

Shaila Buckley, Shaila Buckley Law

Monica S Salazar, Salazar Law

Unsung Hero

Sally Finlayson, Elam & Burke, P.A.

Leslie Hayes, Idaho Attorney General’s Office

Up and Coming

Michaela Adams, Bartlett and French, Associate Attorney

Ellis Eifert, Eifert Law Firm, Owner/Attorney

Tori Osler, Holland & Hart LLP, Associate

Lifetime Achievement

Nick Miller, Hawley Troxell