Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Micron has a blast breaking ground for new Boise fab (access required)

Micron has a blast breaking ground for new Boise fab (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark September 12, 2022 0

In a town where groundbreaking ceremonies seem to have become a sport of one-upmanship between developers, Micron Technology stole the prize for the showiest groundbreaking to date in Treasure Valley. The firm broke the area’s notoriously tough subsurface basalt with a literal blast at its newest building site, leaving plumes of red, white and blue ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo