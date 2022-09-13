Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff September 13, 2022 0

The Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) and Northwest River Supplies (NRS) have announced that they have completed a real estate transaction for CEDA’s building at 1126 Alturas Drive in Moscow. “Alturas Park was established to provide a location for local businesses to grow and thrive, and NRS’s purchase of this building is just another example of ...

