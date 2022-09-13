Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ New York Times flags Rep. Simpson for possible stock conflict of interest (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ New York Times flags Rep. Simpson for possible stock conflict of interest (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark September 13, 2022 0

The national press has been making some observations lately about the stock trading patterns and equities holdings of members of the U.S. Congress. As part of this reporting trend, a New York Times (NYT) analysis article on Sept. 13 flagged Rep. Mike Simpson as one congressman who was among those who “sat on congressional committees ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo