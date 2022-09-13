Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Scannell Properties acquires 23.26 acres in Caldwell for mixed-use, industrial, retail development

By: IBR Staff September 13, 2022 0

Scannell Properties has announced it has acquired 23.26 acres in Caldwell for a speculative mixed-use industrial and retail development. This is the developer’s first project in Idaho.   The company stated it plans to develop an 80,000-square-foot industrial building and a 118,750-square-foot industrial building at 315 S. 43rd Ave. There will also be a 4.6-acre retail pad ...

