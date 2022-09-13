Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Sept. 13 (access required)

Roundup Sept. 13 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 13, 2022 0

Danny Smith Enterprises LLC leased 800 square feet of industrial space at 1106 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. Lackey Law Group PLLC leased 947 square feet of office space at 1212 11th St. S. in Nampa. Stacie Poletasio of Colliers Idaho represented the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo