Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark September 14, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable organizations. It has surveyed all ...

