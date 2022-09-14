Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Nation’s first security-focused, 5G wireless test range opens in Idaho (access required)

Nation’s first security-focused, 5G wireless test range opens in Idaho (access required)

By: Idaho National Laboratory September 14, 2022 0

Researchers in Idaho have opened the nation’s first open-air, 5G wireless test range focused exclusively on security testing, training and technology development, as of Sept. 13. Located across the U.S. Department of Energy’s 890-square mile Idaho National Laboratory Site, the range is outfitted with state-of-the-art commercial cellular equipment including 5G radios, antennas, base stations, and ...

About Idaho National Laboratory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo