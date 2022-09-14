Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Norman joins Gallagher (access required)

Norman joins Gallagher (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 14, 2022 0

Tasha Norman has joined the Gallagher team in Boise as a client manager. She brings five years of experience in the insurance industry with her. Norman said she is passionate about health care, dentistry, individual health and physical wellness. She is a native Idahoan and graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo