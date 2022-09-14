Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff September 14, 2022 0

Plant Therapy has announced the promotion of Sadaf Mirzai to senior systems engineer and technology department manager. Her new role will include leading the company's technology department and implementing key system development projects. In addition to her new leadership responsibilities, Mirzai will continue to work on project management and solutions consulting. Mirzai began her career ...

