Prepare local students for the future with hands-on internships (access required)

Prepare local students for the future with hands-on internships (access required)

By: admin September 14, 2022 0

The days of coffee-running interns are over, or at least, they should be. Since COVID-19, internship rates dropped 30-40% after many companies discontinued their internship programs during 2020 and 2021. Yet, internships are still highly recommended or required for undergraduate students. Hiring interns reduces costs and time associated with filling vacant positions. After completing an internship, 80% ...

