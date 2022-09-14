Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff September 14, 2022 0

Colliers has announced Mark Schlag has joined the company’s retail services in the Boise office. With over 26 years in commercial real estate with TOK Commercial, Schlag is touted as having established lasting relationships with his clients. Schlag’s resume includes landlord representation of many signature Boise properties in the downtown core as well as power center, neighborhood ...

