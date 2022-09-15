Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Ada County house prices fall — slightly

Biz ‘Bite:’ Ada County house prices fall — slightly (access required)

By: Catie Clark September 15, 2022

According to Boise Regional Realtors (BRR), the median sales price for homes in Ada County was $565,000 in August, down 4.2% from July but 6.6% higher than August 2021. Higher mortgage interest rates and higher home prices have impacted monthly mortgage payments, causing some potential buyers to make budget adjustments, and others to press pause ...

