Home / News / Financial Services / Lease End named Inc.’s number-one fastest-growing company in Idaho (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland September 15, 2022 0

Lease End, founded in Burley, was recently ranked the number-one fastest-growing company in Idaho on the 2022 Inc. 5,000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Companies; Inc. ranked Lease End 171 . Founded in early 2021 by Zander Cook and Brandon Williams, the online platform is intended to empower consumers to take control of their auto-lease options, ...

