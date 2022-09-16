Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ACHD encourages businesses to be commute-friendly through mobility grants (access required)

ACHD encourages businesses to be commute-friendly through mobility grants (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 16, 2022 0

In an attempt to establish more commute-friendly businesses beyond individuals driving cars, the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has awarded Workspace Mobility Grants to a dozen Treasure Valley businesses.  “We do a lot of work with employers in the Treasure Valley to support them in developing and implementing commute programs, focusing on providing support for people ...

