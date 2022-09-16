Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Bessire joins Columbia Bank (access required)

Bessire joins Columbia Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 16, 2022 0

Columbia Bank has announced the appointment of Gina Bessire as a vice president and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan officer serving Idaho. Based in Boise, Bessire will help expand Columbia Bank’s SBA lending platform in the state. Bessire brings to her new role 11 years of lending experience, with expertise in both SBA and microlending. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo