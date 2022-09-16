Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows (access required)

Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 16, 2022 0

Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking work. The agency said the state’s labor force of 956,000 is up by ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo