Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Legislature can intervene in Idaho-US water rights fight (access required)

Legislature can intervene in Idaho-US water rights fight (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 16, 2022 0

The Idaho Legislature can intervene in a lawsuit filed against Idaho by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging recently-passed state water laws, but a federal judge has yet to rule on whether ranchers and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation can take part. The Justice Department, in court documents filed this month, challenged a request by ranchers ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo