Duke Evett announces new partners

Duke Evett announces new partners

By: IBR Staff September 19, 2022 0

Duke Evett PLLC has announced Molly E. Mitchell has been promoted to partner, and Emma C. Nowacki has joined the firm as partner. Mitchell is an experienced litigator who specializes in business and commercial litigation, employment law and professional malpractice defense. Keely Duke, the firm’s managing member, said Mitchell fits wonderfully with the culture and praised ...

