Young to lead Boise Philharmonic (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 19, 2022 0

The Boise Philharmonic has announced Tim Young is the organization’s new executive director. Young has held orchestral leadership positions with organizations such as the West Texas Symphony, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and the Reno Philharmonic, where he expanded the orchestra’s education programs, added youth orchestras and created an after-school strings program. Young was born in Auckland, New Zealand ...

