Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ COMPASS seeking public comment in drafting regional long-range transportation plan (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 20, 2022 0

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced an opportunity for public feedback as it drafts its regional long-range transportation plan for Ada and Canyon counties, titled Communities in Motion 2050. “The plan accounts for $5.7 billion in funded capital projects to the year 2050, from extending State Highway 16 south to Interstate 84 ...

