Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ KB Home debuts first new-home community in Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 20, 2022 0

KB Home has announced the debut of its first new-home community in the state, Graycliff in Meridian, that features personalized built houses priced from the low $400,000s.  The homebuilder held a grand opening celebration the weekend of Sept. 17 to showcase amenities and design characteristics — including ENERGY STAR certified features and indoor environments guided by the ...

