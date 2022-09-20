Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hays named to leadership role at CEI (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 20, 2022 0

Angela Hays has been selected to serve as the executive director of workforce training and continuing education at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Hays comes to CEI with a diverse career and as an experienced educator, corporate trainer and mentor. She holds a bachelor's degree in communication and marketing from Idaho State University and a ...

