Home / News / Construction / Terry Reilly Health Services’ $2.6M expansion (access required)

By: Trisha Miller September 20, 2022 0

In August of this year, Terry Reilly Health Services (TRHS) in Homedale had a campaign kickoff and celebration after being awarded $2 million to expand into a new integrated health center. The award was based on determined need according to The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which evaluates financial need for health facilities that offer COVID-19 ...

