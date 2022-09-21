Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho gas prices drop again (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho gas prices drop again (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 21, 2022 0

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gas dropped by another six cents this week partially due to lower fuel demand and falling cost of crude oil. Today, the average price for regular in the Gem State is $4.41 per gallon, which is a decrease compared to recent weeks, but is 64 cents more ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo