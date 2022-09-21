Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Department of Defense awards Perpetua grants to study Stibnite Mine antimony (access required)

Department of Defense awards Perpetua grants to study Stibnite Mine antimony (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark September 21, 2022 0

Boise-based Perpetua Resources announced on Sept. 20 that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) awarded the firm two grants to study the domestic production of military-grade antimony trisulfide. The Stibnite Mine in Valley County is named after the main ore mineral for antimony. Stibnite, also known as antimony trisulfide, has long ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo